Country Trust Bank adds 36,978 ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares in latest 13F filing

Country Trust Bank disclosed the purchase of 36,978 shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) in its most recent SEC Form 13F for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, expanding its position in the enterprise software provider, according to fund-tracking data compiled from the filing.

The update comes alongside broader institutional activity in ServiceNow this year, with tracking services noting a high volume of portfolio adjustments across funds, and a steady cadence of analyst price targets in the $1,150–$1,300 range in recent weeks. The 13F report provides a snapshot as of quarter end and may not reflect subsequent trades since June 30.