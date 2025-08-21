Cracker Barrel Stock: Cracker Barrel Reveals New Logo; CEO Julie Felss Masino Shares Reason

Cracker Barrel unveiled its first logo redesign in nearly five decades on Tuesday, eliminating the iconic image of a man resting beside a barrel in favor of a streamlined text-only design.

The bold rebrand has sparked intense debate among loyal customers and industry observers as CEO Julie Felss Masino positions the 660-location chain for future growth amid declining sales.

The new minimalist logo maintains Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown color palette while adopting a cleaner typeface shaped subtly like a barrel. This marks a dramatic departure from the imagery-rich branding the restaurant has used since 1977, when it added the beloved “Old Timer” figure to its original text-only design from 1969.

Masino explained the strategic reasoning behind the controversial change in a Good Morning America interview, emphasizing the need for contemporary relevance. “Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow—the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us,” she stated.

The CEO noted that recent customer feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive,” particularly regarding restaurant remodels, with patrons frequently asking when their local locations might receive updates.

The logo transformation anchors Cracker Barrel’s “All the More” campaign, which represents part of a broader $700 million modernization effort designed to reverse lagging performance. Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore emphasized continuity despite the visual changes, declaring “Our story hasn’t changed. Our values haven’t changed. With ‘All the More,’ we’re honoring our legacy while bringing fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship and heartfelt hospitality to our guests”

Social media reaction has been polarized, with critics denouncing the redesign as “brand suicide” and “depressing”. Former Cracker Barrel designer Erik Russel, who worked with the company for nine years, publicly condemned the move on social platform X.

However, the company appears committed to its modernization strategy as it seeks to appeal to younger demographics while maintaining its traditional customer base in an increasingly competitive restaurant landscape.