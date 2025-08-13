CRCL, COIN and MSTR stock Forecast: Crypto Stocks Look Mixed as Bitcoin Stalls at $120,000

Crypto equities opened the session on uneven footing after Circle’s first post-IPO quarter stirred volatility while Bitcoin again failed to convincingly clear the $120,000 ceiling, a key pivot for sector beta.

The latest FXEmpire read flags the setup as mixed: Circle faces headline pressure from its earnings call tone even as broader crypto sentiment hinges on BTC’s break-or-fade near resistance.

Circle (CRCL) remains the flashpoint after unveiling its inaugural public-quarter results, with revenue surging but optics clouded by IPO-related items and guidance disclosures, leaving traders reactive to headlines and liquidity pockets around recent post-IPO ranges. Despite stronger top-line growth and growing USDC circulation, positioning appears sensitive to incremental news flow, reinforcing a trade-with-caution stance until price discovers firmer support.

Coinbase (COIN) tracks the Bitcoin tape and order-book depth, with technicians eyeing a push toward the $340–$380 zone on strength and support layering closer to $300 on dips, consistent with recent FXEmpire levels mapping prior gaps and congestion areas. With BTC capped near $120,000, directional follow-through for COIN likely requires a decisive daily close above that threshold to sustain momentum and attract trend capital.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) continues to function as leveraged Bitcoin exposure, with FXEmpire highlighting upside markers at $425 and potentially $460 on a clean BTC breakout, while constructive pullbacks are framed as opportunities within the prevailing uptrend. Recent earnings context and the durability of BTC’s higher-timeframe bid keep dip-buying intact unless the $120,000 barrier rejects forcefully and triggers broader de-risking.

Bottom line: near-term tape action in CRCL, COIN, and MSTR is tethered to Bitcoin’s standoff at $120,000; a confirmed breakout likely unlocks upside targets for COIN and MSTR, while CRCL stabilization depends on post-earnings digestion and liquidity firming around freshly established ranges.