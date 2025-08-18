CrowdStrike added, Adobe (ADBE) removed from IVES AI 30 list

CrowdStrike has been added and Adobe removed from the Wedbush IVES AI 30 list as part of a major portfolio reshuffle announced by analyst Dan Ives on August 18, 2025. The list, used as the foundation for the IVES AI Revolution ETF, also saw Roblox, GE Vernova, and Nebius added, while CyberArk, C3.ai, and Elastic were removed alongside Adobe.

CrowdStrike’s inclusion highlights its rapid expansion in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and strong adoption of its Charlotte AI platform, underpinning its status as a leader in artificial intelligence for endpoint protection and enterprise security. The decision to remove Adobe reflects slower AI momentum in its product lineup and emerging pockets of demand softness within the creative software sector.

These strategic changes underscore Ives’s active management philosophy: focusing on companies that are best positioned to define the future of AI across diverse industries, rather than limiting the selection to near-term valuation leaders.

The update signals increased conviction in next-generation cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure as dominant themes for AI transformation going forward.