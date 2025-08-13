Crypto firm Bullish (BLSH) raises $1.1B in IPO after pricing shares above target range

Bullish, the crypto exchange and owner of CoinDesk backed by Peter Thiel, raised $1.1B in its U.S. IPO after pricing 30 million shares at $37, above an already raised $32–$33 range, implying a valuation of about $5.4B ahead of its NYSE debut under the ticker BLSH.

The upsized offering follows a roadshow in which Bullish increased both the deal size and pricing, reflecting strong institutional demand during a resurgent summer for U.S. listings.

Lead underwriters J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Citigroup were granted a 30‑day option to sell an additional 4.5 million shares, while BlackRock and ARK Investment Management indicated interest in up to $200M of stock, a signal of broad sponsorship from traditional asset managers.

The deal lifts Bullish’s second attempt to list after abandoning a 2021 SPAC plan, and arrives as crypto-exposed offerings enjoy renewed momentum alongside improving regulatory clarity and rising digital asset prices.

Bullish operates an institutionally focused exchange and an information services arm via CoinDesk; the platform reported more than $1.25T in cumulative trading volume as of March 31, 2025, positioning the company at the intersection of market infrastructure and data in digital assets.

The pricing outcome adds to a strengthening IPO tape that has seen large first-day gains in notable debuts this year, with investors watching post-listing performance and allocation dynamics for signals on sustained crypto equity appetite.