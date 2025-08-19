CSL (ASX: CSL) Shares Tumble 13% as Company Announces Seqirus Spin-Off and Job Cuts

CSL Limited shares plunged 13% in afternoon trading on Tuesday after the Australian biotech giant announced plans to spin off its flu vaccine division, Seqirus, while also revealing significant workforce reductions despite delivering on-target full-year results.

Shares traded at A$236.06 (US$153.17) following the announcement, extending the stock’s year-to-date decline to approximately 16% even as Australia’s main market benchmark has gained about 9%. The sharp selloff reflected investor concerns over execution risks surrounding the complex restructuring program.

CSL reported a 14% increase in its key net profit metric for the full year, meeting company guidance. However, analysts expressed disappointment with revenue and gross profit performance at CSL Behring, the company’s main blood-products division, while FY 2026 guidance came in below market expectations.

Strategic Restructuring and Spin-Off Plans

The company outlined plans to separate Seqirus as a standalone entity, arguing the move would simplify organizational structure and deliver more durable returns for shareholders in a challenging operating environment. CSL said the spin-off would allow both companies to focus more effectively on their respective markets and growth opportunities.

The restructuring includes significant workforce reductions, though CSL did not specify exact numbers in the initial announcement. The job cuts are part of a broader cost-reduction program aimed at improving operational efficiency and margins amid heightened competition and pricing pressures.