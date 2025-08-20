CSL (ASX:CSL) Shares Plunge Record 17% on Disappointing Earnings and Major Restructuring

suffered its worst single-day decline on record, plummeting 16.9% as Australia’s largest biotech company announced disappointing earnings alongside a sweeping restructuring plan that includes cutting nearly 3,000 jobs and spinning off its vaccine division.

The dramatic selloff dragged the broader S&P/ASX 200 down 0.7% and pushed CSL shares near their 52-week low of $228.61.

Mixed Earnings Disappoint Market

Despite reporting 5% revenue growth to US$15.6 billion and a 17% increase in net profit to US$3.0 billion, CSL’s results fell short of analyst expectations in key areas.

The company’s flagship Behring division missed revenue estimates by 2%, though this was partially offset by stronger-than-expected performance from the Seqirus vaccine unit and Vifor renal business. Underlying EBIT came in 2% below Macquarie’s forecasts, contributing to investor disappointment.

Major Restructuring Shocks Investors

The biotech giant announced a comprehensive transformation plan involving 15% workforce cuts (approximately 3,000 jobs), plasma center closures, and a major overhaul of its R&D operations. The restructuring will cost US$700-770 million in one-time expenses but is expected to deliver US$500-550 million in annual cost savings over the next three years.

Most significantly, CSL revealed plans to demerge its Seqirus influenza vaccine business into a separate ASX-listed entity by the end of fiscal 2026. The spin-off of the US$2.2 billion revenue division aims to unlock value and allow both entities to pursue focused growth strategies, though it has added uncertainty that spooked investors.

Analysts See Overreaction

Macquarie Group maintains an “outperform” rating despite cutting its price target from $347.50 to $295.90, suggesting the market reaction represents a significant overreaction. The broker noted that CSL trades at an “undemanding” 20x price-to-earnings ratio with approximately 10% earnings growth prospects.

CSL’s FY26 guidance projects 4-5% revenue growth and underlying NPATA of US$3.45-3.55 billion, reflecting management’s confidence in the transformation strategy despite near-term execution challenges.

However, the stock’s continued decline in Wednesday morning trading, falling an additional 4.4% to $215.62, suggests investor skepticism about the ambitious restructuring timeline and integration risks.