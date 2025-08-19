CSL Shares Slide as Company Plans Spin-Off of Flu Vaccine Unit; FY25 Profit Rises

CSL shares fell sharply after the Australian biotech announced plans to demerge its influenza vaccine division, CSL Seqirus, alongside a sweeping restructuring that includes job cuts and a resumed buyback in FY26. The stock tumbled as much as 11% as investors weighed execution risks around the spin-off and cost program despite stronger annual earnings.

The company reported FY25 net profit after tax of $3.0 billion, up 17% at constant currency, with underlying profit (NPATA) rising 14% to $3.3 billion and group revenue up 5% to $15.6 billion. CSL declared a final dividend of $1.62 per share, an increase of 12% year over year.

Management outlined plans to separate CSL Seqirus as a substantial ASX-listed entity by the end of FY26, arguing a standalone structure will improve strategic focus and agility in a dynamic vaccines market.

Gordon Naylor, former president of CSL Seqirus, will chair the new company. CSL also intends to restart a multi-year on-market buyback beginning with A$750 million in FY26, while targeting $500–$550 million in annualized cost savings by FY28.

As part of the overhaul, CSL will reduce headcount by up to 15% and streamline operations, including closures of underperforming U.S. plasma collection centers, to lift productivity and margins. One-off restructuring charges of $700–$770 million pre-tax are expected in FY26, with most cash impact occurring that year.

Segment performance was mixed: CSL Behring revenue rose 6% to about $11.2 billion, supported by robust demand for plasma therapies, while CSL Vifor increased 8% to roughly $2.2 billion; CSL Seqirus grew 2% to approximately $2.2 billion amid a challenging flu market but secured the majority of global avian flu contracts. Management guided FY26 group revenue growth of about 4–5% at constant currency as it refocuses on core franchises and executes the demerger.