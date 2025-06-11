CVX, BP, SHEL: Clean Energy Boom Drives Global Investment to Record $3.3 Trillion, Yet Oil Majors Tread Cautiously

Global energy investment is projected to reach an unprecedented $3.3 trillion in 2025, fueled by a historic surge in spending on clean technologies, according to a landmark report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The report reveals that investment in clean energy—including renewables, nuclear power, grids, and storage—is set to hit $2.2 trillion, double the $1.1 trillion allocated to fossil fuels.

This monumental shift is driven by enhanced energy security concerns, industrial policies, and the increasing cost-competitiveness of electricity-based solutions. Solar power leads the charge, expected to attract a staggering $450 billion in 2025.

Investment in battery storage is also soaring to nearly $66 billion, while nuclear power investment is projected to top $70 billion. The IEA notes that this is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that upstream oil investment is expected to decline, with a projected 6% drop.

Despite the macro trend, major oil and gas companies like Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), and Shell (SHEL) are navigating the transition with distinct, shareholder-focused strategies. Chevron is reducing its overall 2025 capital spending to between $14.5 billion and $15.5 billion to maximize free cash flow, even while maintaining significant investments in high-return oil projects.

Shell is also trimming its capital expenditure to a range of $20 billion to $22 billion and boosting shareholder distributions, sharpening its focus on its core liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.

In a more pronounced strategic reset, BP plans to increase its annual oil and gas investment to $10 billion through 2027, reallocating capital toward its most profitable sectors to drive performance and returns. These moves highlight a broader industry focus on capital discipline and shareholder value, even as global capital flows decisively toward renewables.

The investment landscape remains geographically uneven. China is poised to be the world’s largest energy investor, accounting for over a quarter of the global total. However, the IEA warns that investment in grid infrastructure, at just $400 billion, is lagging far behind the more than $1 trillion being spent on power generation, creating a critical bottleneck for the energy transition.