D-Wave (NYSE:QBTS) Targets Asia With Qubits Japan 2025 Conference Amid 83% Regional Growth Surge | QBTS Stock price

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is expanding its Asia-Pacific presence with the inaugural Qubits Japan 2025 conference scheduled for September 17 in Tokyo, capitalizing on an impressive 83% increase in regional bookings over the past year.

The quantum computing leader’s first regional user conference, themed “Quantum Realized,” will showcase how D-Wave’s annealing quantum technology is already delivering tangible business value across artificial intelligence, machine learning, and optimization applications.

Japan holds special significance for quantum annealing, as the country is the birthplace of the original concept first proposed by Hidetoshi Nishimori and Tadashi Kadowaki nearly 30 years ago. Dr. Alan Baratz, D-Wave’s CEO, emphasized that “Asia—and especially Japan—is becoming an important epicenter of quantum computing innovation, development and adoption”.

The conference will feature notable speakers including Dr. Baratz himself, D-Wave chief development officer Trevor Lanting, Professor Emeritus Hidetoshi Nishimori from the Institute of Science Tokyo, and representatives from major Japanese corporations including NTT DOCOMO and Japan Tobacco’s Pharmaceutical Research Center.

APAC customers are increasingly adopting D-Wave’s quantum annealing technology to tackle complex computational challenges that traditional computers struggle to solve efficiently. The 83% booking surge reflects growing enterprise confidence in quantum computing’s practical applications for real-world business problems.

D-Wave recently reported strong financial performance with Q2 2025 revenue growth of 42% year-over-year and maintains a commanding position in commercial quantum computing as the world’s first quantum computer manufacturer. The company’s quantum systems feature over 4,400 qubits and are accessible both on-premises and through cloud services.

The Tokyo conference represents D-Wave’s commitment to fostering regional quantum ecosystems, with hands-on technical sessions designed to accelerate quantum adoption across various industries including logistics, manufacturing, financial services, and life sciences.

Registration for the in-person Qubits Japan 2025 event is available through D-Wave’s official platform, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy as quantum computing transitions from experimental technology to practical business solutions.