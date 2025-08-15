DA Davidson Cuts Target’s  (NYSE:TGT ) Earnings Outlook, Citing Weaker Retail Environment

Investment firm DA Davidson has issued a more pessimistic forecast for Target’s future earnings, signaling caution on the retailer’s near-term prospects. The firm significantly lowered its earnings per share (EPS) estimate for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, cutting the projection to $2.08 from a previous forecast of $2.53.

The downward revision reflects growing concerns about the challenging retail landscape and its impact on the company’s profitability.

This move follows a disappointing first-quarter performance from Target, where both revenue and earnings fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, with revenue declining 2.8% year-over-year amid shifting consumer spending habits.

Despite the dimmer short-term outlook, DA Davidson maintained its “Buy” rating on Target’s stock, keeping its price target firm at $125. This indicates that while the firm sees near-term headwinds, it retains confidence in the retailer’s fundamental business and its potential for long-term recovery and growth.

The cautious note from DA Davidson is part of a broader trend of analysts recalibrating their expectations for the retail giant.

Several other firms have also adjusted their price targets in recent months, reflecting a wider market sentiment that Target faces a tough road ahead as it navigates intense competition and a more discerning consumer base.