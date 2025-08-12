Datadog (DDOG) Q2 tops estimates as AI-native demand and big-customer growth lift outlook

Datadog beat second-quarter expectations with non-GAAP EPS of $0.46, a 12.2% upside to consensus, as revenue climbed 28.1% year over year to $826.8 million, bolstered by continued expansion in large accounts and multi-product adoption.

The company ended the quarter with about 31,400 customers and roughly 3,850 generating $100,000 or more in ARR, highlighting resilient enterprise demand despite broader software spending scrutiny.

Management guided third-quarter revenue to $847 million–$851 million and non-GAAP EPS to $0.44–$0.46, implying low-20s growth and signaling stable near-term execution. For full-year 2025, Datadog nudged guidance higher to $3.312 billion–$3.322 billion in revenue with non-GAAP EPS of $1.80–$1.83, reflecting momentum in AI workloads and security offerings.

Product velocity remains a core differentiator. At its DASH 2025 conference, Datadog unveiled more than 125 products and enhancements, including three “Bits AI” agents for SRE, development, and security operations, expanded AI observability, and deeper log management capabilities—aimed at automating incident response, accelerating developer workflows, and improving data access at scale.

These upgrades complement an AI-native customer mix that has grown rapidly and reinforce the platform’s land-and-expand strategy across observability and security.

While shares have lagged broader tech over the past year, the combination of consistent top- and bottom-line beats, rising large-customer penetration, and higher full-year guidance supports an improving setup into the second half.

Investors will watch execution on AI agent adoption, security ARR expansion, and operating leverage as Datadog leans into accelerating enterprise AI and cloud complexity trends.