Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) Stock Falls Over 6% as Weak Guidance Overshadows Q3 Earnings Beat

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) shares fell more than 6% on Thursday after the agricultural machinery giant reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations but narrowed its full-year outlook, citing challenging market conditions and the impact of U.S. tariffs. The stock traded down to around $480, a drop of about 6.5%.

Quarterly Performance

For the third quarter ended July 27, 2025, Deere reported net income of $1.29 billion, or $4.75 per share. This was a significant decrease from the $1.73 billion, or $6.29 per share, reported in the same period last year, but it surpassed analysts’ average estimate of about $4.59 per share.

Quarterly revenue fell 8.6% year-over-year to $12.02 billion, though this figure also came in ahead of Wall Street’s expectations. The decline in sales was driven by lower shipment volumes, particularly in the Production & Precision Agriculture segment, where sales dropped 16%.

Weakened Outlook

Despite beating quarterly estimates, Deere tightened its full-year net income forecast to a range of $4.75 billion to $5.25 billion. The previous forecast had a higher top end of $5.5 billion. CEO John May pointed to “challenging times” and ongoing uncertainty that is making customers cautious. The company is grappling with weaker demand from farmers due to low commodity prices and increased production costs.

Management stated it is proactively managing production to align with retail demand and address high levels of used equipment in the market. The company also expects to incur approximately $500 million in tariff-related costs this year.

The pre-market stock plunge of nearly 5% to 7.5% indicated that investors were more focused on the revenue decline and cautious guidance than the earnings beat.