Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,020,286 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. | HOOD Stock Price

Deutsche Bank AG more than doubled its position in Robinhood Markets during Q1, adding 1,020,286 shares to bring its total holdings to 1,761,767 shares, or about 0.20% of the company as of the most recent SEC filing, according to MarketBeat’s institutional ownership update.

The position was valued at roughly $73.3 million at the reporting date, reflecting Deutsche Bank’s 137.6% increase in its stake over the quarter.

The disclosure arrives alongside a flurry of institutional activity around Robinhood, with multiple funds reporting position changes in recent days as the stock trades near record highs following strong Q2 results and upward revisions from several covering analysts.

MarketBeat data shows HOOD shares up more than 200% year to date and recently changing hands around the mid-$110s, with a 52-week range from $17.55 to $117.00 and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a $96.29 average price target.

Insider transactions have also been active: filings indicate Chief Brokerage Officer Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares on June 3, 2025, at an average price near $70.14 under a 10b5-1 plan, retaining 228,621 shares after the sale, while additional insider sales were reported into early August.

Recent coverage also notes Deutsche Bank’s separate research move raising its HOOD price objective earlier this month, part of broader analyst adjustments following operating and engagement metrics updates.