DigiCo Infrastructure (ASX: DGT) REIT Shares Plunge After Reporting Financial Loss Amid Strategic Acquisitions

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT Stapled Securities (ASX: DGT) saw a swift decline in market value today, falling 9.53% to close at 2.90 AUD, after the company revealed a financial loss in its first public reporting period.

This result comes as DigiCo pursues transformative strategic acquisitions within the data centre sector, a move aimed at positioning itself for future growth across Australia’s digital infrastructure landscape.

In its debut financial disclosure, DigiCo Infrastructure REIT posted a net loss, weighed down by significant one-off foreign exchange impacts that offset core operational revenues. The management highlighted that funds from operations for the initial seven-month period came in at AU$0.088 per stapled security, reflecting early-stage volatility but underlying resilience.

DigiCo pointed to a projected annual revenue run-rate of $99 million, underscoring substantial forward momentum even as near-term earnings lag expectations.

The sharp share price correction reflects investor uncertainty around the REIT’s ability to swiftly integrate new assets and absorb strategic costs while balancing operational performance. DigiCo’s acquisition strategy, while ambitious, has amplified scrutiny as shareholders consider whether the investments will translate into sustainable income and capital growth over the medium term.

Market participants are closely monitoring DigiCo’s next steps, particularly regarding its approach to mitigating currency risks and streamlining post-acquisition operations. The company’s leadership remains committed to expanding its data centre footprint, signalling confidence in sector demand and profitability prospects.

As DigiCo Infrastructure REIT continues to navigate its early listed phase, analysts expect heightened volatility as the market seeks clarity on earnings stabilisation and future growth pathways.

The ASX reaction today highlights the importance for listed infrastructure trusts to deliver transparency, operational efficiency, and disciplined capital management—factors that will shape investor sentiment in the quarters ahead.