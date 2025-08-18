DigiCo Shares (ASX: DGT) Slump 11% Amid Uncertainty Over Earnings and Future Growth

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT, a major player in Australian data center investments, has seen its shares slide sharply as investors react nervously to an uncertain earnings outlook. The 11% drop reflects growing market concerns about growth prospects and profitability, even as the company reports solid revenue numbers and expands its portfolio.

What Happened to DigiCo Shares?

On August 18, 2025, DigiCo’s share price dropped by approximately 11% during trading, marking one of the biggest single-day declines since its debut on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

While historical price data shows volatility in recent weeks, this sharp fall stands out as a reaction to concerns about the company’s earnings outlook and ability to deliver on its ambitious growth targets.

DigiCo’s Recent Financial Performance

Despite the share price fall, DigiCo reported $105 million in revenue for the eight months since it began operating last November, according to its inaugural financial results. The company also finished FY25 ahead of its PDS (Product Disclosure Statement) guidance, with an annualized EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of $99 million.

These are strong numbers for a relatively new REIT, but investors are clearly focused on the future, not the past.

However, more recent analysis shows that DigiCo posted a significant net loss of $68.3 million for the period ending June 2025, on revenue of $113.9 million. This loss, driven partly by costs from strategic acquisitions, has raised red flags about short-term profitability.

Why Is the Market Nervous?

Growth Ambitions vs. Profitability: DigiCo is expanding aggressively, with a $4 billion portfolio in the US and Australia and plans to channel funds from its $2 billion IPO into further developments. But investors worry that rapid expansion could strain profitability, especially in a competitive and capital-intensive sector.

High Uncertainty Rating: Analysts such as Morningstar have given DigiCo a 'high uncertainty' rating, suggesting that the company's ambitious plans carry significant risk.

Broader Market Caution: The ASX itself dipped by 0.4% in recent sessions, reflecting wider investor caution towards high-growth, tech-related stocks. DigiCo's drop is part of a sector-wide dip, not just an isolated case.

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT’s shares have slumped 11% as investors react to an uncertain earnings outlook, despite strong revenue growth and ambitious expansion plans.

The market is concerned about profitability, particularly after the company reported a significant net loss in its most recent reporting period, and analysts express high uncertainty about DigiCo’s growth strategy. For now, volatility is likely to continue until there is clearer evidence of sustainable profitability.