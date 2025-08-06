DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) Posts Strong Q2 2025 Results, Surpassing Forecasts as Shares Jump

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. exceeded Wall Street expectations in the second quarter of 2025, sending its stock higher and cementing its momentum as a fast-rising cloud and AI infrastructure provider.

For Q2, the company reported revenue of $219 million, marking a robust 14% year-over-year increase and beating analyst estimates. Non-GAAP earnings per share rose to $0.59, outpacing projections by over 25%. Net income surged to $37 million, reflecting a 17% margin—almost doubling from last year as profitability trends continue to strengthen.

The quarter also marked a significant milestone in DigitalOcean’s AI strategy. The company’s AI and machine learning business recorded revenue growth exceeding 100% year-over-year, fueled by rapid customer adoption of its twin-stack platform that combines general-purpose cloud with specialized AI capabilities.

Large-scale enterprise clients, particularly those with annual spends exceeding $100,000, drove a 35% increase in that segment, now accounting for nearly a quarter of total revenue.

Management raised full-year guidance, projecting revenue between $888 and $892 million and improving its profitability outlook. Free cash flow rebounded to $57 million, supporting DigitalOcean’s ongoing investment in product innovation and multi-year AI partnerships.

The company’s annual recurring revenue reached $875 million, highlighting sustained demand across its developer-centric user base.

Following the earnings release, DigitalOcean shares surged, trading up nearly 24% in pre-market and closing the day with a gain of 2.7% at $35.75. The results underscore confidence among investors that DigitalOcean’s strategic focus on AI, product-led growth, and strengthening partnerships is yielding tangible returns.

With momentum building into the second half of the year and heightened visibility through expanded long-term contracts, DigitalOcean is positioning itself as a leader in the evolving cloud and AI infrastructure landscape.