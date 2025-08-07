Dow Futures Climb as Trump’s Reciprocal Tariff Deadline Spurs Market Optimism; Apple, Nvidia, Intel, Eli Lilly, Sarepta stocks in Focus

U.S. stock futures pointed to a robust open on Thursday, buoyed by President Donald Trump’s enforcement of reciprocal tariffs at midnight—a move he hailed as a watershed for American trade policy.

In his statement on Truth Social, Trump celebrated fresh inflows of revenue, claiming that countries long benefitting at America’s expense are now contributing “billions” to the U.S. economy. He further attributed ongoing domestic momentum to strong U.S. leadership, warning only a “radical left court” could stand in the way of continued gains.

At last check, Dow Jones futures were up 0.61%, mirroring broader market exuberance. The S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7% and 0.8% respectively, with Russell 2000 futures advancing 0.93%.

ETFs tracking major indices reflected this sentiment, as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF rose 0.7% and the Invesco QQQ Trust gained 0.8%. Retail sentiment in the S&P 500 ETF remained neutral amid the news.

Apple shares surged nearly 3% in pre-market trading after announcing a massive $100b U.S. investment and a deepened partnership with Corning, whose shares jumped nearly 6%.

The semiconductor sector also advanced as Trump declared broad exemptions on chip imports: Nvidia and Intel gained between 1% and 2%, with AMD similarly higher.

In the healthcare sector, Eli Lilly shares plunged more than 14% after reporting disappointing results from a phase-three obesity drug trial. Conversely, Sarepta Therapeutics jumped 12% following a Q2 earnings beat, with the company posting EPS of $2.02 on $611m in revenue, handily outpacing expectations.

Traders are also eyeing results from Twilio, Block, SoundHound AI, and Rocket Lab later in the day. With macro sentiment turning positive following the tariff milestone and key earnings reports on deck, market participants are preparing for potentially heightened volatility and strategic sector rotations as the session unfolds.