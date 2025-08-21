Dow Futures Drop 118 Points After Walmart Earnings Miss Despite Strong Sales

Dow Jones futures declined 118 points or 0.3% in pre-market trading Thursday following Walmart’s disappointing quarterly earnings results, which showed adjusted earnings per share of $0.68 falling short of the $0.74 consensus estimate. The futures drop extended the broader market’s weakness after the S&P 500 posted its fourth consecutive day of losses.

Walmart shares tumbled 2.5% to 3% in early trading despite the retail giant beating revenue expectations with $177.40 billion in quarterly sales, surpassing Wall Street’s forecast of $176.05 billion. The mixed results highlighted ongoing concerns about margin pressures even as consumers continue seeking value amid economic uncertainty.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% while Nasdaq 100 futures showed minimal movement, indicating some stability in technology stocks after recent sharp declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq had dropped 0.7% on Wednesday as investors continued rotating out of high-flying artificial intelligence stocks amid valuation concerns.

The earnings miss comes as Walmart raised its full-year guidance, increasing fiscal 2026 net sales growth projections to 3.75%-4.75% from the previous 3%-4% range, while lifting adjusted EPS guidance to $2.52-$2.62. U.S. comparable sales growth of 4.6% exceeded the 4.2% consensus, with Sam’s Club posting 5.9% growth versus expectations of 5.3%.

Broader market sentiment remains fragile as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, which could provide crucial signals about the central bank’s monetary policy direction.

The Fed’s July meeting minutes revealed divisions among policymakers regarding inflation and labor market concerns, complicated further by ongoing tariff uncertainties.

Technology stocks continue facing pressure despite some recovery attempts, with major names like Nvidia, AMD, Palantir, and Meta experiencing significant declines this week as investors question whether valuations can be sustained.

The sector’s struggles have contributed to over $5 billion in gains for short sellers betting against tech stocks amid growing concerns about artificial intelligence investment sustainability.