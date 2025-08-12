Dow Futures Flat As Wall Street Awaits Inflation Data: INTC, CRWV, CRCL, CE, ONON Among Stocks To Watch

Wall Street pointed to a muted open Tuesday as traders awaited fresh U.S. inflation data to refine expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next steps, with Dow futures little changed while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline.

Projections from major banks called for a modest uptick in headline CPI versus June, with core inflation seen holding around the low-3% range, keeping the policy path in focus ahead of key earnings and macro catalysts.

Intel led premarket movers after shares rose following President Trump’s characterization of a meeting with CEO Lip-Bu Tan as “very interesting,” a notable shift after last week’s call for Tan’s resignation over China ties; the stock traded higher in off-hours and early premarket action. Activity trackers also showed Intel among the most active, with recent upward revisions to quarterly forecasts noted in market data.

CoreWeave edged lower ahead of results due after the close, with attention on whether rapid top-line growth can narrow losses and sustain post-IPO momentum; consensus pointed to roughly $1.08 billion in revenue and a per-share loss near $0.20, with Citi remaining positive into the print and lock-up dynamics in view this week.

Circle Internet Group gained in premarket trading as investors focused on USDC network growth despite reported IPO-related losses, keeping the stablecoin issuer on watch following its first public earnings cycle.

Chemicals producer Celanese slumped after warning of weaker demand across key end markets and guiding profit below expectations for the current quarter, pressuring shares ahead of the open. Athletic brand On Holding (ONON) was also cited among stocks to watch into the data-heavy session and earnings slate, with broader risk tone tethered to CPI and sector-specific catalysts.

Globally, mixed overnight signals and crypto-linked strength set the backdrop, but U.S. focus remains squarely on inflation’s trajectory and its implications for yields, multiples, and late-summer positioning.