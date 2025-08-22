Dow Futures Rise Ahead Of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech: META, GOOGL, ZM, NVDA Among Stocks To Watch

Dow futures climbed in pre-market trading Friday as investors positioned ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The modest gains reflect cautious optimism as markets await fresh insights into the Fed’s monetary policy outlook and potential interest rate adjustments.

Technology stocks are drawing particular attention, with META, GOOGL, ZM, and NVDA among the key names to watch as trading begins. Meta Platforms continues to benefit from strong advertising revenue trends and progress in artificial intelligence initiatives, while Alphabet’s Google parent remains in focus following recent developments in its cloud computing and AI divisions.

Zoom Video Communications has seen renewed interest as hybrid work patterns stabilize, and NVIDIA maintains its position as a critical beneficiary of the ongoing AI infrastructure boom.

Powell’s Jackson Hole address typically serves as a significant market-moving event, with investors parsing every word for clues about future policy direction. Current market expectations suggest the Fed may signal a more measured approach to rate decisions, balancing inflation concerns against economic growth considerations.

The timing of Powell’s speech comes as recent economic data has presented a mixed picture, with some indicators showing resilience while others suggest potential softening in key sectors.

Market participants are particularly focused on any commentary regarding the Fed’s assessment of labor market conditions and inflation trajectory. Technology stocks, which have been sensitive to interest rate expectations throughout the year, stand to benefit from any dovish signals that could emerge from Powell’s remarks.

The broader market’s reaction to the speech could set the tone for trading patterns heading into the final week of August, a period traditionally marked by lower volume but potentially heightened volatility around policy announcements.