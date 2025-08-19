Dow Jones and S&P500: Caterpillar, Home Depot Lift Blue Chips as Retail Earnings Continue

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 gained support Tuesday from heavyweight components Caterpillar Inc. and Home Depot Inc., as investors parsed through a busy week of retail earnings for clues about consumer spending and economic resilience.

Home Depot posted mixed second-quarter results but maintained its full-year outlook, offering reassurance about demand for home improvement projects despite economic headwinds. The retail giant earned $4.68 per share, slightly below analyst estimates of $4.71, while revenue of $45.28 billion topped expectations.

Despite the earnings miss, Home Depot’s stock found support as management highlighted improving monthly momentum. Same-store sales accelerated from 0.3% growth in May to 1.5% in June and 3.3% in July, suggesting consumer engagement in smaller home projects remains steady.

“The momentum that started in the latter half of last year persisted into the first half, as customers engaged more extensively in smaller home improvement tasks,” said CEO Ted Decker. The company maintained its fiscal 2025 guidance for total sales growth of approximately 2.8%.

Caterpillar has been working to overcome earlier quarterly challenges stemming from tariff pressures. The industrial machinery manufacturer reported second-quarter earnings of $4.72 per share, missing analyst expectations of $4.89, as the company faces an estimated $1.3-1.5 billion in tariff impacts for the full year.

However, Caterpillar raised its revenue outlook slightly, now expecting sales to be higher in 2025 than in 2024 rather than flat. The company maintains a robust $37.5 billion backlog supporting future operations despite current headwinds.

The performance from these Dow stalwarts comes as investors brace for additional retail earnings from Walmart and Target later this week, which will provide broader insights into consumer spending patterns amid persistent inflation concerns.

Market futures showed minimal movement ahead of Tuesday’s open as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. Powell’s commentary will be closely watched for hints about the central bank’s approach to potential rate cuts, with markets currently pricing in two quarter-point reductions this year.

The resilience of blue-chip companies like Caterpillar and Home Depot provides important signals about industrial demand and consumer durability, even as both navigate challenges from trade policies and economic uncertainty.