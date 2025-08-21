Dow Jones Futures Decline Modestly as AI Rally Falters, Focus Turns to Walmart Earnings

Dow Jones futures fell 0.1% to 44,973 points in pre-market trading Thursday, as concerns over the artificial intelligence boom continued to weigh on investor sentiment. S&P 500 futures remained flat while Nasdaq futures gained 0.1% after the tech-heavy index closed down 0.7% on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average itself posted a modest 0.03% gain to 44,938.31 during regular trading hours Wednesday, slightly outperforming the broader market as it remains just below record highs. However, the index experienced only a 16.04-point increase after choppy trading throughout the session.

Technology stocks continue their retreat as the AI rally shows signs of fatigue. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s recent comments suggesting the AI boom has “bubble-like characteristics” have added to investor concerns. The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta Platforms has frozen hiring in its artificial intelligence division, further dampening enthusiasm for AI-related investments.

Walmart earnings take center stage Thursday morning, with the retail giant’s stock up 1.26% to $102.57 in Wednesday trading ahead of its quarterly report. After-hours trading showed Walmart down 1.82% to $100.70, suggesting cautious investor sentiment ahead of the earnings announcement. The results will provide crucial insights into consumer spending patterns amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Market participants are also awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, where he may provide guidance on future interest rate policy. Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting revealed divisions among officials regarding inflation outlook, even as recent economic data have strengthened arguments for rate cuts.

The tech sector’s struggles were evident Wednesday, with all eight companies in the “Magnificent Seven” plus Broadcom experiencing declines. Intel plunged 7% despite SoftBank’s $2 billion investment announcement, while Palantir dropped 1% after falling as much as 10% earlier in the session. The ongoing rotation out of high-flying tech stocks has investors questioning whether the AI-driven rally that powered markets higher this year is losing momentum.