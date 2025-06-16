Dow Jones Futures Edge Higher Despite Rising Geopolitical Risks as Israel-Iran Attacks Continue | S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones

U.S. stock futures pointed to a modest rebound on Monday, June 16, even as global markets remain on edge amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, were set to open higher after a volatile week marked by sharp declines and surging oil prices.

Geopolitical Tensions Dominate Market Sentiment

Financial markets are reopening with investors intensely focused on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Over the weekend, Israel and Iran exchanged fresh missile attacks, marking the third consecutive day of military escalation between the two adversaries.

This latest round of violence is widely regarded as the most serious confrontation between the nations in years, with no immediate signs of de-escalation.

The heightened geopolitical risk has had a pronounced impact on global markets. On Friday, U.S. stocks tumbled as news of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites broke, followed by retaliatory missile launches from Tehran.

The Dow Jones dropped over 770 points, or 1.9%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost more than 1% for the session. The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge,” spiked by 19%, reflecting increased investor anxiety.

Oil Prices Surge, Safe Havens in Demand

The most immediate market reaction has been in the oil sector. Crude prices soared more than 7% on Friday, with Brent crude rising as much as 5.5% in early Monday trading, stoking concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

Traditional safe-haven assets such as gold and the U.S. dollar also saw gains, while the Japanese yen lost ground. Airline and travel stocks were among the hardest hit, reflecting fears of broader regional instability and higher fuel costs.

Asian Markets and Global Outlook

Asian equities managed a slight rebound at the start of the week, clawing back some losses from Friday’s selloff. The Nikkei 225 opened up 0.8%, while a broad gauge of Asian stocks rose 0.2%. However, uncertainty remains high as investors weigh the risk of further escalation, the potential for oil supply shocks, and the impact on global inflation.

While U.S. equity futures are showing early signs of recovery, analysts caution that the geopolitical situation remains fluid and could trigger further volatility. Investors are also bracing for key inflation data and possible new tariffs from the U.S. administration, adding to the market’s list of concerns.

As the Israel-Iran conflict continues with no clear end in sight, market participants are advised to remain vigilant, as further developments could swiftly alter the risk landscape for global equities.