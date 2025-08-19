Dow Jones futures: Stocks End Monday Little Changed Ahead of Powell Speech and Retail Earnings

U.S. stock markets closed Monday virtually unchanged as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech and a crucial week of retail earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 34 points, or 0.08%, to close at 44,911.82, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.01% to finish at 6,449.15. The Nasdaq Composite remained flat for the session, reflecting the market’s indecisive tone.

Quiet Trading Session Amid Summer Lull

Monday’s trading was characterized by minimal movement, with performance evenly split between advancing and declining stocks throughout much of the session. The lackluster activity reflected a typical late-summer trading environment when many Wall Street participants take vacations and await key catalysts.

Treasury yields moved higher during the session, with the 2-year note yield rising to 3.77% and the 10-year yield climbing to 4.34%. Energy emerged as one of the few standout sectors, with WTI crude oil futures gaining 1% to reach $63.42.

Jackson Hole Symposium in Focus

Market participants are keenly awaiting Powell’s speech Friday morning at the Federal Reserve’s annual economic policy gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors hope the Fed chair will provide clarity on the central bank’s approach to potential rate cuts at the September meeting.

Currently, markets are pricing in an 85% probability of a quarter-point rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. However, the Fed faces competing pressures from its dual mandate, with inflation still elevated while the labor market shows signs of softening.

Retail Earnings Week Begins

The coming week features earnings reports from major retailers including Home Depot on Tuesday, followed by Walmart, Target, and Lowe’s later in the week. These reports will provide crucial insights into consumer health and spending patterns amid economic uncertainty.

“It’s a subdued day, with investors preparing for upcoming events,” noted Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital. “Powell’s speech is the key highlight, as we look forward to his updated insights on how the Fed perceives the current economic landscape”.

The retail earnings reports come at a critical time, with recent data showing retail sales rising broadly but consumer sentiment dampened by inflation concerns. Additionally, the homebuilder sentiment index dropped to its lowest level since December 2022, highlighting ongoing challenges in interest-sensitive sectors.

Markets remain positioned near record highs, with the S&P 500 closing less than one point below its previous peak reached last week. Investors continue to balance optimism about potential Fed rate cuts against concerns about economic growth and corporate earnings sustainability.