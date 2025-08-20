Dow Jones futuresFutures Edge Down Ahead of Fed Minutes, Investors Eye Retail Earnings

U.S. stock futures declined Wednesday morning following a technology-led selloff in the previous session, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve meeting minutes and key retail earnings reports that could influence market direction.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 69 points or 0.15%, while S&P 500 e-minis dropped 8.5 points or 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis declined 40.25 points or 0.17% as of 5:00 AM ET. The weakness continues Tuesday’s tech-driven selloff that resulted in the most challenging session for major indices in over two weeks.

Key Market Catalysts

Federal Reserve minutes from July’s meeting are scheduled for release at 2:00 PM ET, potentially providing insights into monetary policy direction ahead of the anticipated Jackson Hole symposium. Investors are particularly focused on clues regarding the expected 25-basis-point rate cut in September, with market expectations nearly balanced on whether the Fed will cut rates by 0.25 or 0.5 percentage points by year-end.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday represents the week’s marquee event, with traders watching for any hawkish signals that could counter market expectations for aggressive easing.

Retail Earnings in Focus

Major retailers are reporting quarterly results, with Target and TJX Companies announcing earnings Wednesday after Lowe’s also reported. Walmart, the largest U.S. retailer by revenue, is scheduled to release results Thursday, providing crucial insights into consumer discretionary spending amid concerns over tariff-driven price increases.

Home Depot’s disappointing quarterly results on Tuesday set a cautious tone for the retail sector, with the home improvement giant warning that elevated interest rates are deterring Americans from relocating.

Technology Sector Concerns

Tech stocks faced renewed selling pressure, with shares of Nvidia, AMD, and Intel declining in premarket trading. Concerns about government involvement in corporate affairs intensified after reports that the Trump administration is considering equity stakes in semiconductor firms under the CHIPS Act.

Nvidia’s upcoming quarterly earnings on August 27 are viewed as increasingly critical following the recent sector weakness, with analysts describing the current selloff as a “moderate and potentially necessary correction”.

Bond and Treasury Markets

The 10-year Treasury yield decreased to 4.31% from 4.347% the previous day, while the two-year yield remained relatively stable at 3.769%. The bond market movement reflects growing expectations for Fed policy easing despite ongoing inflation concerns.

With retail earnings and Fed minutes providing key catalysts today, investors remain cautious about market direction as they assess whether recent tech weakness represents a healthy correction or signals deeper concerns about elevated valuations in the artificial intelligence sector.