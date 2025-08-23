Dow Jones Jumps 800 Points to a Record High as Powell Hints at a Rate Cut | dow jones futures

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged roughly 800 points to a fresh record high on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the Fed may cut interest rates as soon as September, igniting a broad risk-on rally across equities.

The blue-chip index closed up about 1.9%, marking its first record close since December, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also rallied as traders swiftly repriced the path of monetary policy following Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks.

Powell said the “baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” highlighting rising downside risks to employment and opening the door to policy easing if labor market weakness persists.

Rate futures quickly reflected the shift, with the implied probability of a quarter-point cut in September jumping to roughly 90%, up sharply from around 70% earlier in the day and last week’s readings near the mid-80s.

Treasury yields fell in response, bolstering equity multiples and powering gains in growth-sensitive sectors. The move snapped a five-day losing streak for the S&P 500 and delivered the Dow its best day since May, underscoring how sensitive markets remain to even modest dovish hints from the Fed’s leadership. Risk appetite broadened beyond megacap tech, with small caps and cyclical groups participating as the dollar softened on the prospect of lower U.S. rates.

Investors will now focus on incoming labor and inflation data to validate the Fed’s evolving stance and calibrate expectations for the pace of easing into year-end. With Powell keeping optionality while acknowledging softness in the jobs backdrop, markets appear positioned for continued volatility as each data print refines the odds of a September cut and the path thereafter.