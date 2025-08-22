Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures in Holding Pattern as Powell Speech Looms

U.S. stock index futures remained largely unchanged Friday morning as investors entered a cautious wait-and-see mode ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech, which could provide crucial signals about September interest rate policy.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged flat, S&P 500 contracts gained modestly by 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures showed minimal movement as markets braced for what could be a pivotal moment for monetary policy direction.

The subdued pre-market action reflects investor uncertainty about Powell’s tone and messaging, with options pricing indicating expectations for significant volatility following his remarks scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. CME FedWatch data shows the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September has declined to 71.3% from 85.4% a week ago, highlighting how quickly sentiment has shifted amid mixed economic signals.

Five-Day Losing Streak Creates Backdrop

The cautious positioning comes after the S&P 500 posted its fifth consecutive decline through Thursday, marking its longest losing streak of the year and retreating 1.4% from record highs reached on August 14.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq has faced particular pressure, down 2.4% week-to-date as investors continued rotating away from high-flying AI and chip stocks amid concerns about stretched valuations and earnings sustainability.

Market participants are parsing Powell’s speech for clues about the Fed’s assessment of recent labor market weakness, including July’s disappointing jobs report that showed significant downward revisions to prior months. Analysts expect Powell to acknowledge heightened employment risks while potentially signaling openness to easing monetary policy if economic conditions warrant.

The stakes are elevated given Powell’s historical impact at Jackson Hole, where previous speeches have triggered significant market moves.

Business Insider outlined three scenarios: a more hawkish stance could pressure stocks further, while dovish signals might reignite the rally in risk assets. The middle path—maintaining optionality without committing to specific action—appears most likely but could leave markets searching for direction.

European markets showed mixed performance overnight, with Germany’s DAX declining 0.1% while France’s CAC 40 remained flat, suggesting global investors are similarly positioned defensively ahead of Powell’s remarks.