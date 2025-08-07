Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally as Trump Announces Chip Tariff Exemptions, Easing Market Fears

Wall Street’s rally gathered pace on Thursday, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all registering gains after former President Donald Trump signaled key carveouts in his new semiconductor tariff plan.

Investors responded with renewed optimism as the chip industry and broader equities market anticipated less severe supply chain disruptions than previously feared.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.63% to close at 6,385 points, recouping some recent losses and reflecting easing concerns over the impact of sweeping tariffs on global trade. The Nasdaq Composite followed suit, rising as renewed hopes for the tech sector lifted sentiment.

Blue chips also benefited, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining over 220 points, led by positive performance in major consumer and healthcare names.

Market momentum accelerated after Trump clarified that his administration’s 100% tariffs on imported semiconductors would exempt companies either manufacturing or investing substantially in the United States.

The announcement offered a major reprieve to firms like Apple and leading Asian chipmakers with U.S. operations, dampening the risk of steep cost increases that had weighed on tech stocks.

Trump’s White House statement noted that even companies in the construction phase of U.S. manufacturing capacity could apply for relief, signaling a policy tilt aimed at incentivizing domestic production.

Global reaction was swift: chip suppliers in Taiwan and South Korea confirmed key exemptions for their U.S. plants, while major U.S. technology indices reversed earlier uncertainty. The tariff news arrived alongside continued scrutiny of trade relations with other partners, including India and Brazil, which now face elevated import duties on select goods.

Broader market strength was underpinned by robust quarterly earnings from several blue-chip firms, helping investors look past near-term geopolitical turbulence.

As a result, volatility tapered off, with equity investors signaling confidence that pro-growth carveouts in trade policy would help soften the long-term effects of protectionist measures.

With the market entering a critical stretch of the summer, traders are closely watching for further developments in U.S. tariff negotiations and future White House economic announcements.