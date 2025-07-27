Earnings week ahead: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, META, BA, XOM, CVX, PFE, MA, V,

This week is important for the stock market as several big companies report their earnings. Investors are especially focused on major tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META). Other key sectors, including aerospace, energy, pharmaceuticals, and payments, will also be in the spotlight.

Apple will report its fiscal Q3 earnings after the market closes on July 31. Investors are looking closely at Apple after a small stock rebound. Analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) to be $1.42 and will pay attention to iPhone sales, advancements in AI, and recovery in China.

Microsoft will share its Q4 earnings on July 30, following record highs. Wall Street expects strong performance in cloud services and AI, with estimated EPS around $3.35 and revenues near $74 billion.

Amazon will also report on July 31 and is expected to confirm its strong growth, with an EPS forecast of $1.27.

Meta Platforms will announce its Q2 results after the market closes on July 30. The focus will be on how the company is monetizing its AI investments. EPS is projected at $5.84, with revenue growth around 14% to $44.5 billion.

Boeing (BA), an aerospace leader, will release its Q2 results on July 29 before the market opens. Expectations are for an EPS of -$1.47, indicating continuing challenges in the industry.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) will report on July 31 and August 1, respectively. Exxon is expected to post an EPS of $2.14, while Chevron’s is forecasted at $1.73. Investors will look for updates on global demand and production.

Pfizer (PFE) is set to report around August 5. It is under scrutiny for its performance as pandemic-related revenue declines, with an EPS estimate of $0.58.

Also, MasterCard (MA) and Visa (V) will report this week, drawing attention for trends in consumer spending and growth in cross-border payments.

With many industry leaders reporting soon, market participants should prepare for volatility and changes across sectors as they react to the results. This earnings season will reflect company health and provide insights into how the market is adjusting in 2025.