Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Schatz Sells $209,579 in Shares Under Pre-Arranged Plan

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Executive Vice President Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of common stock on August 15 for a total value of approximately $209,579, according to a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transaction was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan established on May 29, 2024, indicating the sale was pre-planned rather than based on material non-public information.

The sales were conducted in three separate blocks at varying prices: 500 shares at an average of $173.724, 600 shares at $174.7828, and 100 shares at $178.48. On the same date, Schatz also acquired 32 shares through the Electronic Arts 2000 Employee Stock Purchase Plan at a discounted price of $109.0975, resulting in a net reduction of 1,168 shares.

Following these transactions, Schatz beneficially owns approximately 27,280 shares of Electronic Arts stock, representing a 4.22% decrease in his position. The executive’s stock holdings are now valued at approximately $4.76 million based on current market prices.

The insider activity comes as Electronic Arts stock trades around $169.34, near the middle of its 52-week range between $115.21 and $180.90. The gaming giant has seen several insider transactions in recent months, with other executives including President Laura Miele also conducting planned stock sales.

Such 10b5-1 trading plans are commonly used by corporate insiders to systematically sell shares while avoiding potential accusations of trading on material information, providing legal protection under SEC regulations.

Electronic Arts shares have shown resilience this year, supported by strong performance from franchises like EA Sports FC and continued growth in live services revenue across its gaming portfolio.