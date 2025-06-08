Eli Lilly (LLY) Reports Explosive Growth in Mounjaro Sales in India, Bolstering Stock Outlook | LLY Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has achieved a remarkable milestone in India, with sales of its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro surging 60% in May compared to April.

This significant growth comes just two months after the drug’s commercial launch in the world’s third-largest obesity market, signaling robust demand and a strong foothold for Lilly in a rapidly expanding therapeutic segment.

According to market data from Pharmarack Technologies, Eli Lilly recorded ₹126 million ($1.5 million) in Mounjaro sales in May, up from ₹78.7 million in April. The 5 mg dosage, which is typically prescribed after patients start on a lower 2.5 mg dose, saw its sales more than double to ₹75 million, while the 2.5 mg variant contributed ₹51 million. This escalation in higher-dose prescriptions reflects a growing patient base and the typical treatment progression, where new users are titrated up after four weeks.

The momentum underscores the urgent demand for effective anti-obesity and diabetes solutions in India, a country with approximately 100 million people affected by each condition. Mounjaro’s competitive pricing—₹3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and ₹4,375 for a 5 mg vial—has made it more accessible relative to imported alternatives, further fueling adoption. In just three months since launch, Mounjaro has generated nearly ₹24 crore in sales, with over 81,000 units sold, highlighting rapid onboarding by both physicians and patients.

Eli Lilly’s first-mover advantage is expected to pay dividends, especially as the Indian market braces for increased competition from global and domestic players. Novo Nordisk’s anticipated entry and the upcoming expiration of key patents are likely to intensify the battle for market share, but Lilly’s early traction positions it strongly.

For investors, this performance enhances the bullish case for LLY stock. Wall Street analysts remain optimistic, with consensus price targets indicating substantial upside potential. As Mounjaro’s growth story unfolds in India and globally, Eli Lilly’s leadership in the GLP-1 drug category is set to remain a central pillar of its long-term value proposition.