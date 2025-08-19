Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Issues $6.75 Billion in Bonds as Pharma Giant Locks in Long-Term Capital

Eli Lilly & Co. completed its largest-ever debt offering with a $6.75 billion bond sale structured across seven tranches, including a rare 40-year bond that underscores the pharmaceutical giant’s confidence in sustained revenue generation from its blockbuster drug portfolio.

The offering priced at favorable terms, with the 40-year tranche yielding just 0.73 percentage points above Treasury rates, significantly below initial discussions that suggested spreads near 1.05 percentage points.

The multi-part deal spans maturities from three to 40 years, with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes including research and development, manufacturing expansion, and debt refinancing.

The transaction comes at an opportune moment as investment-grade yields dipped below 5% for the first time in 2025, while strong investor demand pushed order books to more than five times the size of available supply.

Lilly’s decision to include ultra-long-dated debt stands out in a market where only 11% of high-grade bonds issued in 2025 carry maturities of 30 years or longer, down from 15% in 2024. The pharmaceutical company’s ability to secure such extended financing reflects robust investor confidence in its credit profile, supported by Aa3 and A+ ratings from Moody’s and S&P respectively.

The timing aligns with Lilly’s ambitious growth trajectory, as the company projects $58-61 billion in revenue for 2025 driven by strong performance from diabetes treatments Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound.

With a conservative debt-to-EBITDA ratio expected to remain between 0.6-1.0 and an interest coverage ratio exceeding 23:1, the debt issuance provides strategic flexibility without compromising the company’s financial stability.

Major investment banks including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho, and Morgan Stanley managed the transaction, which was part of a broader rush by corporate issuers to secure funding before seasonal market slowdowns expected later this month.