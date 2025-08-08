Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) rated Overweight at JPMorgan as GLP-1 momentum offsets orforglipron debate

JPMorgan reiterated its Overweight rating and $1,100 price target on Eli Lilly, arguing the recent selloff creates a compelling entry point given resilient demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound and raised 2025 guidance.

The bank said efficacy from late-stage data on the oral GLP-1 orforglipron was only modestly below expectations and does not alter the long-term use case, keeping its bullish view intact.

Lilly’s Q2 reinforced that stance: revenue rose to $15.56 billion and adjusted EPS hit $6.31, both ahead of consensus, powered by stronger-than-expected sales of Zepbound and Mounjaro. Management lifted 2025 revenue guidance to $60–$62 billion and increased margin outlook, underscoring operating leverage from surging GLP-1 prescriptions.

While orforglipron’s weight-loss profile trailed injectable GLP-1s and pressured the stock, JPMorgan emphasized the category’s structural growth, with broadening global adoption and a robust late-stage pipeline that includes next‑generation agents. Other brokers remain constructive despite target cuts tied to the oral data, highlighting continued prescription strength and guidance raise as key supports.

Bottom line: JPMorgan sees recent weakness as dislocation rather than thesis change, with durable GLP-1 leadership, upgraded guidance, and pipeline optionality underpinning its Overweight and $1,100 target.