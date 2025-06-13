Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Stock Continues Strong Rally, Capping Impressive Weekly and Monthly Gains | LLY Stock Price

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), a global pharmaceutical titan, is riding a wave of robust momentum as its stock continues to rally, posting significant gains over recent weeks and months. As of June 10, 2025, LLY shares have surged by 5.36% over the past five trading days, with an average daily trading volume of 76,017 shares, reflecting strong investor interest.

This performance aligns with a historical trend of success in June, where the stock has boasted a 90% win rate over the last decade, averaging a 5.4% return for the month.

The stock, trading around $767 as of June 10, 2025, has shown technical strength by moving above its 50-day moving average on the same date, signaling a shift from a downward to an upward trend.

In 37 similar past instances, the stock price increased further within the following month, suggesting a high likelihood of continued gains. Additionally, the Momentum Indicator crossed above the 0 level on June 4, 2025, with historical data indicating a 76% chance of further upward movement based on past patterns.

Analysts on social media platforms like X are targeting price levels of $800 to $900 by August 2025, driven by anticipated Alzheimer’s data and strong earnings projections of $58–61 billion for 2025, up from $45 billion in 2024.

Eli Lilly’s success is underpinned by its blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, which generated combined sales of $6.15 billion in the first quarter of 2025, accounting for nearly half of the company’s total revenue.

Despite some challenges in late 2024, sales have rebounded with international launches in markets like China, India, and Mexico, alongside improved supply and new indications such as Zepbound’s approval for obstructive sleep apnea.

The company’s market capitalization exceeds $750 billion, cementing its position as the largest drugmaker globally, with its stock up over 500% in the past five years.

Despite a high valuation at 31.34 times forward earnings—above the industry average of 15.51—LLY trades below its five-year mean of 34.54, presenting a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors. Analyst sentiment remains largely positive, with Citi maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $1,190 price target, while UBS holds a “Buy” with a $1,050 target, bolstered by innovative pricing strategies for tirzepatide vials .

However, some caution persists, as Erste Group downgraded LLY to “Hold” on June 5, 2025, citing lowered 2025 EPS guidance and valuation concerns.

With a projected revenue growth of 32% year-over-year for 2025 and a solid pipeline, Eli Lilly’s rally reflects both market confidence and fundamental strength. As the stock outperforms its industry, sector, and the S&P 500 with a 5.6% year-to-date gain, it remains a compelling option for investors despite near-term headwinds 3.