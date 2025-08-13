Ether Jumps as BMNR Seeks $25B Stock Sale to Fuel Massive ETH Buying

Ether extended its rally after BitMine Immersion Technologies filed to expand its at-the-market stock offering to as much as $24.5B, with roughly $20B earmarked for Ethereum purchases, sharpening focus on the “crypto treasury” trade and liquidity ripples across the ETH complex.

The plan, associated with BitMine’s board chair Tom Lee, aims to accelerate accumulation following a rapid build that has already positioned the company among the largest corporate holders of ETH.

The filing lands as ETH trades near multi-month highs and outperforms Bitcoin on a relative basis, with the ETH/BTC cross approaching year highs amid improving risk appetite and expectations for easier U.S. policy into year-end.

Market watchers are parsing how a potential multi-billion-dollar buyer could affect order books, ETF flow dynamics, and staking yields, even as execution risks—including dilution, financing conditions, and regulatory optics—remain central to the BMNR equity narrative.

BitMine has outlined an ambition to own up to 5% of ETH’s circulating supply, scaling a balance-sheet model popularized by Bitcoin-focused corporates, and has rapidly added tokens in recent weeks, lifting its treasury value into the multi-billion range alongside a sharp rally in its stock.

The strategy has propelled BMNR into the market’s spotlight, with equity performance increasingly tethered to ETH price beta and capital-raising cadence.