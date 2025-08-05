Ethereum News: BitMine Immersion Becomes World’s Largest ETH Holder

BitMine Immersion has made headlines as the largest corporate holder of Ethereum (ETH), accumulating over 833,000 ETH—valued at approximately $2.9 billion—in just 35 days.

This strategic pivot from mining to staking positions the company as the third-largest corporate cryptocurrency holder worldwide, following Ethereum’s shift to a Proof of Stake (PoS) system.

Under the leadership of Thomas Lee, BitMine Immersion has adopted an aggressive staking strategy, capitalizing on Ethereum’s price surge to $3,600 in 2025, which has significantly increased the value of its holdings and staking rewards.

This move has led to soaring demand for the company’s shares, with average daily trading volume exceeding $1.6 billion.

By prioritizing staking over mining, BitMine Immersion reflects a broader trend towards cleaner and more efficient business models in the digital asset sector, marking a transformative moment for corporate engagement with blockchain technology.