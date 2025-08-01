ExxonMobil (XOM) Reports $7.1 Billion Q2 Profit Amid Revenue Decline and Steadfast Shareholder Returns

ExxonMobil announced robust second-quarter 2025 results, reporting earnings of $7.1 billion, or $1.64 per diluted share. Revenue came in at $81.51 billion, reflecting a 12% decline from the previous year, a drop attributed largely to lower oil and natural gas prices during the period.

Despite these challenges, the company’s cash flow from operations reached an impressive $11.5 billion. Shareholder returns remained strong, with $9.2 billion distributed through a combination of $4.3 billion in dividends and $5 billion in share repurchases, underscoring ExxonMobil’s commitment to capital discipline and shareholder value.

CEO Darren Woods highlighted that the quarter marked ExxonMobil’s highest second-quarter upstream production volume since the Exxon and Mobil merger over 25 years ago. The company’s product solutions division also delivered record-high sales of high-value products.

Operationally, ExxonMobil advanced six out of ten major projects scheduled for 2025, with the remainder progressing on track.

These initiatives are designed to enhance long-term profitability and, according to management, are expected to contribute over $3 billion in added earnings capacity by 2026 under current market conditions.

Cost efficiency remained a central theme as ExxonMobil added $1.4 billion in structural cost savings year-to-date, bringing cumulative cost reductions since 2019 to $13.5 billion. The company reaffirmed its target of reaching $18 billion in total cost savings by 2030.

Additionally, ExxonMobil announced its third dividend for 2025, set at $0.95 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record as of August 15.

On the stock market, ExxonMobil (XOM) closed the last trading session at $112.23 on July 31, 2025, up a modest 0.29%. While earnings trended lower compared to a year ago, the company’s strategic project execution, continued cost discipline, and resilient shareholder returns position ExxonMobil as a key watch for market participants seeking stability in a volatile energy sector.