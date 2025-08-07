Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes New Position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), Signaling Growing Institutional Interest

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC has taken a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) during the first quarter, acquiring 4,306 shares valued at approximately $251,000. This move adds to several recent institutional investor adjustments in Roblox shares.

Other notable investors such as MetLife Investment Management, SBI Securities Co. Ltd., Commerce Bank, Ballentine Partners LLC, and Signaturefd LLC have also increased their holdings, reflecting growing institutional interest.

Roblox’s stock has experienced significant attention recently, with a market cap approaching $82 billion and a 52-week trading range between $36.07 and $150.59. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion, a 50.5% increase year-over-year, although it posted a loss per share of $0.41, missing analysts’ earnings expectations. Despite this, the stock maintains a Moderate Buy rating with a consensus target price of around $117.59.

These new positions by institutional investors like Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC signal confidence in Roblox’s growth prospects amidst its revenue expansion and ongoing platform development.

However, the stock remains volatile, influenced by earnings performance and broader market dynamics in the tech and gaming sectors. Overall, Roblox continues to attract significant investor interest as it navigates growth and profitability challenges.