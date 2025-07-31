Figma (fig) Debuts on NYSE: Can FIG Mirror Other Hot Tech IPOs?

Figma made its highly anticipated NYSE debut today, opening at $33 per share and landing a $19.3 billion valuation—capping one of the most talked-about U.S. tech IPOs in 2025.

The offering was more than 30 times oversubscribed, reflecting powerful institutional demand and broad optimism over Figma’s dominant position in the collaborative design software sector.

With nearly $1.2 billion raised, Figma’s IPO is being closely compared to other 2025 tech standouts like Circle and CoreWeave, both of which saw major post-IPO rallies. Market observers note that oversubscribed tech IPOs this year have frequently seen first-day trading gains ranging from 13% to as much as 35% above their offer prices, with certain stocks—like Circle—posting triple-digit gains in the months after their debut.

Figma enters public markets with standout fundamentals: annual revenue hit $749 million in 2024 (+48% YoY), net income reached $44.9 million last quarter, and the platform now boasts 13 million active monthly users, including 95% of Fortune 500 companies.

Gross margins remain among the highest in SaaS, and Figma has a strong cash position—bolstered by the $1 billion breakup fee it received from Adobe after the failed $20 billion acquisition in 2023.

While today’s exact closing price remains keenly watched, sentiment is buoyed by both Figma’s strong growth metrics and broader appetite for innovative SaaS platforms. If the IPO’s momentum holds, FIG could follow the powerful rallies of its tech peers, driving further interest in upcoming public listings across the sector.

For investors, Figma’s Wall Street debut not only validates its trajectory as a market leader but may also catalyze a new wave of tech IPOs—offering a template for excellence amid renewed confidence in U.S. equity markets.