Figma (FIG) Makes Wall Street Debut: IPO Prices at $33, Valuation Hits $19.3 Billion

Figma priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $33 per share, giving it a total value of $19.3 billion. This price is at the high end of what investors expected after a surge in demand. The company’s shares will start trading today, July 31, 2025, on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol FIG.

This IPO is one of the biggest and most anticipated tech offerings in the U.S. this year. It raised about $1.2 billion, mostly for existing shareholders, as new investors are eager to invest in Figma’s rapid growth and strong market position.

The final price is higher than the earlier guidance of $30–$32 per share, showing demand was nearly 40 times higher than the available shares.

Figma enters the public market as software and design companies are becoming more active with IPOs. The company has strong financials, with rapid growth and profitability, attracting significant interest from institutional investors.

As trading begins, many are watching to see how the shares perform on the first day. Historical data shows that oversubscribed tech IPOs often see a substantial increase in price on their first day of trading.

In summary:

Figma IPO price: $33 per share

Valuation: $19.3 billion (fully diluted)

Ticker: FIG, NYSE

Proceeds raised: ~$1.2 billion

Trading date: July 31, 2025

Today marks Figma’s official entry into the public market, setting a standard for technology IPOs in 2025.