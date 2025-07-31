Figma Hits $20 Billion Valuation in Oversubscribed IPO as Stock Debuts at $33

Figma has made a significant move by entering the public market. The company priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $33 per share, which is higher than its expected price range, showing strong demand from investors.

Figma starts trading today on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol “FIG,” giving it a near-$20 billion market value. The IPO is oversubscribed by nearly 40 times.

Through this IPO, Figma will raise over $1.2 billion, marking it as one of the most important technology listings of 2025. The strong interest in Figma’s shares reflects renewed confidence in technology companies focused on growth and comes after the company’s rapid rise as a platform for digital collaboration among designers and businesses worldwide.

Investor excitement was clear during Figma’s roadshow, especially when the company raised its price range earlier this week. Both institutional and retail investors showed strong demand, leading to the final price of $33 per share. This value is just below the $20 billion mark that Adobe considered for an acquisition attempt in 2023.

Figma’s IPO included 36.9 million shares, with many sold by existing shareholders, including founder and CEO Dylan Field. Most of the money raised will go to these shareholders. The company will benefit from increased visibility and flexibility as a public entity.

Figma has experienced rapid revenue growth, recently reporting quarterly revenue of $250 million—up 40% from last year—even as expenses increased due to stock-based compensation.

With strong investor interest and shares debuting above expectations, market watchers are closely observing FIG’s performance. They want to see if Figma can maintain its high IPO price and what its successful debut means for the future of technology companies in collaborative cloud-based software.