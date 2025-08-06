Figma (NYSE: FIG) at 300x Earnings: Bubble Hype or the Next Great Compounder?

Figma (NYSE: FIG) has become a hot topic since its recent IPO, attracting both excitement and concern. The company debuted at a high valuation, reminiscent of past tech bubbles.

Shortly after going public, Figma’s shares jumped over 250% from an IPO price of $33, reaching over $140 at one point, which pushed its market value past $55 billion.

Even after a drop in share prices, many discussions among investors and analysts focus on its high valuations, including 200x–300x forward earnings and more than 40x sales.

Figma’s rapid growth is backed by solid fundamentals. The company’s annual revenue has increased by more than 45%, with sales nearing $900 million in the last twelve months. Its gross margins are around 88%, and it shows strong operating margins and free cash flow for a company of its size and recent entry into the public market.

Figma also enjoys a net revenue retention rate above 130%, indicating strong customer loyalty and sales growth, especially among big companies.

Figma maintains a competitive edge through network effects, a strong ecosystem of plugins, high switching costs for businesses, and leading the way in browser-based design collaboration. However, some critics worry that the company’s current valuation assumes perfection in execution that may not come to pass.

Concerns exist about customer saturation among large businesses, pricing strategies, and the risk of new AI design tools that could impact the industry’s profits and Figma’s value.

Since its debut, the stock has seen significant price changes—a common occurrence for tech IPOs, which often settle back to more reasonable valuations as the initial excitement fades.

Long-term investors see the potential for growth in a business like Figma with high margins, but many agree that paying 300x earnings leaves little room for error. For those betting on Figma to remain a top player in digital content creation, its story might just be starting. However, skeptics believe the current prices reflect more enthusiasm than guaranteed success.

Ultimately, Figma’s future as a sustainable business or a passing trend will depend on how well its management can maintain growth, handle competition and technological changes, and achieve profitability that justifies its high valuations. For now, both the company and its investors face a situation full of opportunities and risks.