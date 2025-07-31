Figma Sets IPO Price at $33 Per Share, Trading Debut Scheduled for July 31

Figma has set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) at $33 per share, which is higher than expected. This shows that investors are still excited about fast-growing technology companies.

Figma, a platform for design and product development, will start trading today, July 31, on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol “FIG.”

This IPO will introduce 36,937,080 shares of Class A common stock, making it one of the most watched listings of 2025. The offering raised over $1.2 billion, with a large part of the money going to existing shareholders.

There was high demand from institutional investors, which led to the final price being higher than initially expected. Figma’s market value is now around $19.3 billion, just below the $20 billion mark from a previously planned merger with Adobe that did not go through.

Figma’s fast growth and strong financial results have excited investors. The company reported quarterly revenues close to $250 million, showing about 40% growth compared to last year. Its profitability has also improved, indicated by higher margins and a significant increase in net income.

Figma’s successful IPO is an important event for the tech IPO market in 2025. It will help gauge investor interest and confidence in software as a service (SaaS) models.

As trading starts, investors will closely watch the stock’s performance and any price changes, given the high demand and premium valuation. This launch reinforces Figma’s position as a leader in digital design tools and signals a renewed interest in tech company public listings.