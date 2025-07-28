Firefly Aerospace Launches IPO Roadshow, Targets Nasdaq Debut with Ambitious Valuation

Firefly Aerospace has started its initial public offering (IPO) roadshow as it prepares to become a public company. The Texas-based company plans to sell 16,200,000 shares of common stock, with prices expected between $35 and $39 per share.

There is also an option to sell an additional 2,430,000 shares for 30 days, which could increase investor interest and funding.

The money raised from the IPO will be used to pay off debts, settle preferred stock dividends, and support general business goals. Firefly is known for quickly launching satellites and is the only private company to land on the Moon. They want to list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “FLY.”

Major financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities, are managing the IPO. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Cantor are also involved as joint bookrunners, while Roth Capital Partners and Academy Securities will help as co-managers.

Firefly’s IPO is significant, as it aims to boost the commercial space industry by meeting the rising demand for quick and cost-effective space and defense solutions.