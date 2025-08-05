Five Stocks to Watch Tuesday: INTC, TSM, PFE, AMD, BABA

Stock index futures rose Tuesday as investor sentiment pivoted on prospects for U.S. rate cuts, following last week’s labor data. Here are five prominent stocks to monitor as the session unfolds:

Intel (INTC): Shares edged up 0.4% in premarket trading despite Fitch Ratings downgrading the semiconductor giant’s long-term issuer default and senior unsecured ratings to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’, reflecting greater-than-anticipated demand challenges.

The rating outlook remains negative, putting additional focus on Intel’s ability to navigate industry headwinds and drive long-term recovery.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM): TSM fell 0.4% before the opening bell after initiating legal and disciplinary action due to potential trade secret violations. The company uncovered unauthorized activities during routine monitoring and is now taking robust steps to safeguard its intellectual property—a development that could cloud sentiment in the supply chain.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): AMD will be in the spotlight as it reports Q2 results after the bell. Wall Street projects earnings per share of $0.48, representing a 30% decline year over year, with revenue expected to grow by more than 27% to $7.43 billion.

The market will watch closely for updates on AI chip sales and guidance amid recent concerns that AMD’s valuation may have outpaced near-term fundamentals.

Pfizer (PFE): Shares gained 2.3% in premarket trading after the pharmaceutical giant reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its full-year outlook. Pfizer cited strong year-to-date performance as a key factor in the improved guidance, reinforcing positive sentiment around its diversified revenue streams.

Alibaba (BABA): ADRs were up 0.6% premarket amid reports the company plans to wind down its members-only stores business, including closures of its Hema X premium outlets in China.

This move signals Alibaba’s strategic withdrawal from a fiercely competitive retail segment, raising fresh questions about the company’s evolving market focus and growth priorities.

Investors should keep a close watch on these names as key earnings and strategic moves have the potential to drive volatility and set the tone for broader market momentum.