Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Faces Dividend Scrutiny Ahead of Q2 Earnings as Shareholders Eye Cash Flow and Tariff Pressures

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) traded at $11.12 today, with investors anxiously anticipating tomorrow’s Q2 2025 earnings release and questioning whether the automaker’s high-yield dividend—currently more than 5%—remains safe amid intensifying financial headwinds.

Ford’s 15-cent-per-share quarterly dividend remains a powerful draw for income-focused investors. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty and fresh tariff threats that could cost Ford $2.5billion in 2025, the payout continues to stand out against rivals and the broader S&P 500.

The company paid $3.1billion in dividends last year, thanks to $5.9billion in net income and a robust liquidity position, which reached $45billion at the end of Q1.

However, Ford’s cash reserves face mounting pressure. The automaker’s loss-making electric vehicle division is forecast to widen losses after a $5.07billion deficit in 2024, and escalating vehicle recall charges—already totaling $570million this quarter—compound the strain. Ford has also paused its full-year guidance, warning that offsetting new tariff expenses will only partially mitigate the hit to profits.

Despite these challenges, most market observers believe Ford’s dividend is safe for now. The current payout ratio hovers around 40%, within the company’s stated target of returning 40–50% of free cash flow to shareholders.

With no share buybacks in place—unlike competitor GM, which recently resumed repurchases—Ford remains committed to shareholder returns but faces an uncertain road as cash flows tighten.

As Ford releases its Q2 results, investors are looking for management commentary around the dividend’s sustainability, especially as earnings are set to decline and free cash flow is expected to come under further pressure in the back half of the year. For now, Ford’s high yield provides a buffer, but future cuts can’t be ruled out if conditions worsen significantly.