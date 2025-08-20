Ford (NYSE:F) Delivers Record Q2 Revenue of $46.9B as Ford Pro Surges Despite Deepening EV Losses

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) exceeded expectations with record quarterly revenue of $46.9 billion, beating consensus estimates by approximately $3 billion and delivering $0.37 adjusted EPS that surpassed Wall Street forecasts by $0.04 per share.

The 14.2% year-over-year revenue growth significantly outpaced the industry’s modest 1.4% expansion, with Ford’s U.S. market share climbing 1.8 percentage points to 14.3%.

Ford Pro Emerges as Profit Powerhouse

The quarter’s standout performer was Ford Pro, the commercial vehicle division that has become the company’s primary profit engine. The segment generated $18.8 billion in revenue (up from $15.2 billion in Q1) and delivered $2.3 billion in EBIT, nearly doubling from the previous quarter’s $1.3 billion. Margins improved dramatically to 12.3%, a jump of 3.7 percentage points quarter-over-quarter, marking one of Ford’s sharpest margin recoveries.

Transit van sales surged 16% year-over-year to 13,461 units, while Ford Pro’s digital subscriptions—including Ford Pro Intelligence and fleet software—grew more than 20% annually, creating high-margin recurring revenue streams. CEO Jim Farley has signaled that capital allocation will increasingly favor Ford Pro over the loss-making EV segment.

EV Division Losses Widen Despite Scale Growth

Ford’s Model e electric vehicle division posted a $1.3 billion adjusted EBIT loss, widening from Q1’s $0.8 billion loss, though revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $2.4 billion. The combined hybrid and EV portfolio sold nearly 83,000 units, representing 13.5% of Ford’s total Q2 volume and outselling the entire EV portfolios of GM and Stellantis.

To address cost challenges, Ford announced a $5 billion efficiency initiative, including a $2 billion investment at its Louisville plant to produce a new midsize electric pickup targeting a $30,000 price point. The Model e division is projected to lose up to $5.5 billion in fiscal 2025.

Traditional Vehicles Drive Core Performance

Ford’s legacy vehicle lines delivered exceptional results, with the F-Series selling 222,459 units—its strongest second quarter since 2019.

The Maverick compact pickup set a record with 48,041 units, attracting nearly 60% new-to-Ford buyers. SUV sales rose 20% year-over-year, led by the Bronco’s 39,000 units (best quarter since re-launch) and the Expedition’s 43.9% surge to over 31,000 units.

Ford revised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EBIT outlook to $6.5–$7.5 billion, reducing guidance by $0.5–$1.0 billion due to tariff impacts. The company estimates $2 billion in net tariff costs for the fiscal year, having already absorbed $800 million in Q2. A $570 million recall charge related to fuel leak defects in 700,000 vehicles further pressured margins.

Strong Financial Position Supports Dividend

Ford maintained robust liquidity with $28 billion in cash and $46 billion total liquidity, supporting its $0.15 quarterly dividend yielding over 6.5%—extending a 14-year payment streak. The company generated $2.8 billion in adjusted free cash flow during Q2.

Trading at just 7.7x forward earnings, Ford appears undervalued compared to peers. Consensus fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.41 suggests potential upside to $14.10 at a 10x multiple, representing 30% appreciation from current levels. Intrinsic valuation models point to even higher targets near $19 per share.