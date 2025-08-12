Foreigners, Institutions Lift KOSPI Above 3,230 as Retail Investors Take Profits

South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI hovered around the 3,230 level on Tuesday, extending gains as foreign and institutional buying outweighed retail selling into strength. By 11:11 a.m. local time, the index traded at 3,230.83, up 24.06 points (0.75%) from the prior close, marking a fresh revisit to the 3,230 handle after momentum strengthened following late-July tax reform headlines.

Flows remained the key driver: individual investors were net sellers of roughly 218.3 billion won, while foreigners and institutions net bought about 171.4 billion won and 21.3 billion won, respectively, supporting the advance.

Market breadth among large caps was positive, led by chip bellwethers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix—each up around 1%—with sentiment aided by Micron’s improved earnings outlook and continued strength in AI-related semiconductor demand.

Gains were broad-based across top KOSPI constituents, including LG Energy Solution, Samsung Biologics, Hyundai Motor, KB Financial, and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, even as Hanwha Aerospace and Doosan Enerbility edged lower.

On the tech-heavy KOSDAQ, the index climbed to 818.35, up 6.50 points, with a similar pattern of foreign and institutional buying offset by retail selling; leaders such as Alteogen, Ecopro BM, Ecopro, PharmaResearch, Peptron, LigaChem Biosciences, HLB, ABL Bio, and Sam Chun Dang Pharm advanced.

In FX, the won weakened modestly, with the USD/KRW rate trading near 1,388.30, up 2.3 won from the previous session at the same time, keeping currency conditions broadly stable versus recent ranges.

Strategists noted the KOSPI’s improving tone is underpinned by synchronized support from external demand for Korean mega-cap tech and domestic policy signals, with some houses highlighting a potential index range of 3,234–3,354 in the near term if macro variables align, and upside scenarios contingent on rate cuts and softer FX volatility.