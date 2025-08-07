Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Shares Plunge Nearly 26% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings and Lowered Price Target

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) experienced a steep decline in its stock price, dropping 25.79% to $71.67 on August 7, 2025, after analysts at Roth Capital and MKM downgraded the stock and lowered the price target to $90.

The market reaction followed the release of mixed second-quarter 2025 earnings that, despite beating some expectations, raised concerns about the company’s near-term growth prospects.

Fortinet reported solid financial results for Q2 2025, with revenue growing 14% year-over-year to $1.63 billion and billings increasing 15% to $1.78 billion. Earnings per share came in at $0.64, exceeding estimates by 8.5%, while the company maintained strong operating margins (33% non-GAAP).

Unified SASE and security operations segments showed significant growth, with ARR rising 22% and 35%, respectively, underscoring Fortinet’s leadership in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

However, the positive metrics were overshadowed by a cautious outlook. Fortinet’s third-quarter 2025 revenue guidance came in slightly below consensus expectations, and the company revised down its second-half service revenue outlook by $50 million.

Analysts highlighted concerns about a slowdown in the firewall refresh cycle and potential cannibalization risks within its core business as contributing to a “meaningful reset of expectations.” Several firms, including Evercore ISI, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Piper Sandler, have lowered their price targets and ratings, reflecting a broadly cautious stance.

Roth Capital’s analyst Taz Koujakgi maintained a neutral rating while cutting the price target by $13, citing these mixed performance signals.

Despite the company’s robust billings growth, investors appear unsettled by the tempered guidance and macroeconomic factors, such as rising interest rates and IT spending uncertainties, that could weigh on future momentum.

In summary, Fortinet’s Q2 earnings demonstrated operational strength and market leadership in cybersecurity innovation but raised investor concerns about the sustainability of fast growth and near-term revenue trajectory. The sharp stock sell-off reflects this combination of solid fundamentals tempered by growth headwinds and cautious forward-looking sentiment.